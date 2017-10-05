Couple Recalls Meeting Las Vegas Shooter at Gun Show

A couple that met the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock, is speaking out about their interaction with him at a gun show.

During an interview with WMTV, Brian Campbell recalled encountering the 64-year-old shooter after seeing his face on TV.

“He seemed like any other guy at a gun show,” said.

On Sunday night, Paddock opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He fired down on the crowd from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

When the police searched Paddock’s room and Mesquite, Nevada home, they discovered more than 40 guns. Paddock reportedly attended gun shows, much like the ones in which he met Campbell.

Campbell and his wife, Allison, run the Campbell Defense Academy in Maine. Also, they regularly attend gun and trade shows to promote their business. Brian spoke out about what their booth at the gun shows typically looks like.

“We have a high-powered sniper rifle, mostly stuff dedicated to the Marine Corps and so on to entice people to come to the booth and ask questions,” he said.

Brian then explained what his interaction was like when Paddock came to his booth.

“Just general conversation, what we do, about classes and all that. I just recalled the guy because he seemed like an interesting guy but he had a distinct look about him,” Brian said.

Allison went on to explain that she has a specific purpose in running their Defense Academy.

“My goal in life is to train people how to use firearms safely. To make sure and prevent tragedies from happening,” she said.

She also said that some of her students were in the crowd when the shooting took placewhile country music star Jason Aldean was performing on stage.

“One of my students was covered in blood and she didn’t know if it was hers or not, and her car was covered in blood,” Allison said.

In the massacre, 58 people were killed with more than 500 others being injured. It has been labeled the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.