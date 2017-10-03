More Details and Photos Revealed of Guns Used in Horrific Las Vegas Shooting

More details are surfacing about the weapons used in Sunday night’s Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 59 people and injured over 500 more.

EXCLUSIVE: these are 2 of 23 guns found in #LasVegas shooter’s hotel room at #MandalayBay – hammer, bipod, optics, ammo. 59 lives. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/gManlUIeZI — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017

Photos shared on Twitter by Boston25 journalist Jacqui Heinrich show two firearms used by the “lone wolf” shooter, Stephen Paddock, as well as the hammer used to break several windows in his hotel room, a bipod and ammo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A recent NBC News report confirms that Paddock reportedly bought weapons at local gun shops.

Two gun shops, New Frontier Armory in North Las Vegas and Guns & Guitars in Mesquite, confirmed Monday that they sold firearms to Paddock within the last year.

Both shops said that Paddock passed all required background checks.

It’s unknown if the weapons Paddock purchased at the Nevada gun shops were used in Sunday night’s mass shooting, which is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

New Frontier Armory employee David Famiglietti told NBC News that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interviewed the New Frontier employee who sold Paddock a rifle and a shotgun in the spring.

“The rifle was not fully automatic, and a shotgun isn’t capable of shooting from where he was,” Famiglietti said when asked whether it was possible that the guns were used in the mass shooting.

“He’s only shopped there once, so it wasn’t someone we knew personally,” he said.

He added, “All state and federal laws were followed, and an FBI background check took place and was passed by the buyer.”

Christopher Sullivan, general manager of Guns & Guitars, did not confirm what Paddock purchased at the Mesquite store.

“All necessary background checks and procedures were followed, as required by local, state, and federal law. He never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time,” Sullivan said in a statement.

“We are currently cooperating with the ongoing investigation by local and federal law enforcement in any way we can,” he said.

At least three other local gun shops and ranges said they had been in contact with authorities about Paddock but did not confirm any purchases or visits from him.

Authorities found a total of 42 firearms belonging to Paddock on Monday: 23 in his Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino hotel room and 19 more at his home in Mesquite.

Paddock also had thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home, as well as explosives and other unclassified electronic devices.