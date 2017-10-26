Mandalay Bay Security Guard Reportedly Left Country Days After Attacks

The Mandalay Bay security guard who was shot in the leg by Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly left the country just days after the mass shooting, Fox News reports.

The news network reportedly obtained a document stating that Jesus Campos re-entered the U.S. from Mexico a week after the shooting, prompting many to wonder why a key witness to the investigation of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history was permitted to leave the country in the midst of the investigation.

The Customs and Border Patrol document didn’t say how long he had been in the country, or his reason for traveling south of the border; all it showed was that Campos entered the U.S. on Oct. 8 via the San Ysidro border check in California and appeared to be driving a rental car with California plates.

The union that represents the 25-year-old told Fox they were aware of his trip to Mexico and claimed it was a pre-planned visit.

Fox also learned that Campos crossed the border at the same location in January, but that time he took his own vehicle.

This news comes in the wake of swirling questions about Campos and the shooting timeline in general. Police initially reported that Campos was shot after Paddock stopped shooting, then changed their timeline to say that Paddock shot him before the shooting began. The most recent timeline says Campos was shot after Paddock began shooting.

This isn’t the first time Campos’ behavior has raised questions during the investigation; earlier this month, the security guard disappeared before five scheduled interviews with major news networks. Then the next week he appeared only on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and it’s reported that he appeared solely on the daytime talk show because MGM Resorts feared he would reveal information about the timeline of the shooting if grilled by hard-hitting journalists.

