Vegas Hotel Mogul Says Keeping People Safe is ‘Helluva Challenge’

Steve Wynn, who runs two Las Vegas resorts, said this weekend that keeping people safe is a “helluva challenge,” in light of the October 1 mass shooting.

“I think they did everything they can,” Wynn told TMZ when asked what he thought of the precautions Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts took for security before the shooting. “Of course, everyone is going to increase [security] now and try to imagine every conceivable way of protecting the guests and employees. And as you can see these days, it’s a hell of a challenge for all of us, everyone in America, to try and figure out what to do.”

When asked if he thought Mandalay Bay would face lawsuits because of the shooting, the 75-year-old Wynn said lawyers will be out in force.

“We live in a very troubled kind of environment,” Wynn told TMZ. Wynn also didn’t think Mandalay Bay would see a drop in visitors.

Wynn Resorts runs two properties on the Vegas strip, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which are both connected. Since the October 1 mass shooting, which left 58 people dead and nearly 500 others injured, Wynn has been the most visible of the Vegas moguls. In an interview with Fox News this week, Wynn called the actions of shooter Stephen Paddock “stunning” and “unexpected.”

“This sounds like someone totally demented, which he never evidenced, or someone who’s sending a message,” Wynn said of Paddock. “We don’t know what that message is, or if there is one, but this behavior, according to my employees, is as stunning, as unexpected as any of them have ever (seen from anyone they had) met.”

Wynn suggested that keeping guns out of resorts would help, noting that no one is allowed to bring a gun into a Wynn Resorts hotel.

As for Paddock, Wynn said the shooter did gamble at his resorts, but had “the most vanilla profile one could possibly imagine.”