Krispy Kreme Launches First-Ever National Doughnut Week With 5 Free Doughnut Days

Forget National Doughnut Day, because Krispy Kreme is ready to extend the celebration and their love of all things doughnuts for a full week. On Tuesday, the beloved doughnut chain announced the launch of National Doughnut Week, a near week-long celebration from June 1 through June 5 that will give doughnuts lovers five full days to score a free doughnut of their choice.

In a statement, Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said that while National Doughnut Day is one of the company’s favorite holidays, with "days starting to blur together" due to the coronavirus pandemic and its related lockdowns, Kripsy Kreme wanted "to make sure it's easier than ever for fans to participate." After some consideration, the company decided to extend "our beloved free doughnut tradition from one day to five days with the very first National Doughnut Week."

Beginning on Monday, June 1 and lasting until Friday, June 5, customers can stop by their local Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus for one free doughnut of their choice, whereas in previous years, they had to hurry to get there on a single day. No purchase is necessary.

National Doughnut Week is just the latest promotion that the company has run throughout the course of the pandemic. In late March, Krispy Kreme announced that it would be giving away a dozen free Original Glazed donuts to doctors and nurses beginning on March 30, or National Doctor's Day, and through Nurses Week on May 11. At the time, the company said that they "love bringing smiles to others, especially those who need them the most."

At the same time, the company announced that it was launching a "Be Sweet" campaign, in which it would be giving a free dozen Original Glazed donuts to every pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery order. As the pandemic caused statewide lockdowns and led to the cancellation of graduation ceremonies, Krispy Kreme also made an effort to celebrate graduating seniors. In mid-May, the donut chain gave “Graduate Dozen" boxes to high school or college seniors who visited their local Krispy Kreme in their graduation caps and gowns or "Class of 2020" shirts or gear. Both of those promotions have since ended.

In response to the pandemic, the company also implemented a number of new procedures to ensure the health and safety of both workers and customers, including the closure of dine-in seating. While dine-in seating remains closed, customers can still make purchases via drive-thrus, carry-out, and online orders.