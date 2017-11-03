Woman Accused of Assaulting Courtroom Deputies and Defecating on Sheriff’s Floor

A Kentucky woman went to court to support a friend and left with a slew of charges after she assaulted two bailiffs and defecated on the sheriff’s office floor, WDRB reports.

Aliyah Henry was arrested on Oct. 27 in Spencer County after video from the courtroom shows her refusing to turn over her cell phone to the presiding judge, who has a policy that no cell phones should be heard during court.

“If your phone makes any noise during today’s proceedings, I’ll ask the bailiff to confiscate your phone,” Spencer County District Court Judge J.R. Robards warned the courtroom as sessions began.

Roughly three hours later, Henry’s cell phone alarm rang out and Robards called her to the bench.

“I need you to surrender your phone,” Robards told her. “I am ordering you to surrender your phone.”

“I paid for this phone,” Henry replied. “It’s my property. I didn’t do anything wrong.” But the judge disagreed.

The 23-year-old eventually handed her phone to bailiffs, but Robards cited her as a disturbance to the courtroom and ordered that she sit along the wall for the duration of the hearing.

When she wouldn’t oblige, the judge ordered deputies to put her in handcuffs.

“I don’t want to, and you’re not going to cuff me… I’m not about to let you put some s—t on me,” Henry yelled out in the courtroom. “Get away from me!… Tell him to get the f—k away from me and we won’t have no issues.”

Eventually, deputies took Henry from court to a conference room, Spencer County Sheriff Buddy Stump told WDRB. She told authorities she needed to use the restroom, then refused to come out.

“I think she removed her clothes in there,” Stump said. “They had to go through that ordeal to get her back decent enough to get her out of courthouse and get her over here to the holding cells here at the sheriff’s office.”

When she was put in a temporary cell, Stump said Henry defecated and urinated on the floor while in lockup.

Though Henry never had to appear in court last Friday, she ended the day slapped with charges including assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.