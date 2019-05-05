Kentucky Derby: Why Maximum Security Was Disqualified

The 2019 Kentucky Derby gave us a historic shock as initial winner Maximum Security was disqualified to an objection, clearing the way for final winner Country House. The disqualification left many long-time horse racing fans scratching their heads, while other casual fans were left confused by what happened.

Objections happen all the time in horse racing, with many smaller races featuring them all the time for any of the finishing positions. It just isn’t one you see in the opening race of the biggest trio of races of the year. That’s 144 years without a disqualification, until 2019.

So how did it happen? Well according to NBC Sports, who also aired the race, the actual objection is easy to describe.

An explanation of the historic inquiry ruling that disqualified Maximum Security, making Country House the @KentuckyDerby winner. pic.twitter.com/YZqqn4ucbJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

“As Maximum Security moves off that rail, comes out, impedes the path of War of Will, gets in the way of Long Range Toddy and Country House. And then they make the sweeping turn, come down the stretch, Maximum Security crosses first, holds off Country House to look like he would win the Kentucky Derby by a length and a half.”

It was a shocking finale and many were left with mixed emotions about the ending. Plenty wanted to know if they had the winning pick, of course, but a few were angry that Maximum Security — a favorite and undefeated horse — was cut down due to an objection.

Nope. Maximum Security clearly best horse-led field entire time. Don’t think it rose to level of disqualification or affected outcome. — Jessica Proud (@jessicaproud) May 4, 2019

“It’s too bad that it had to end like this,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “I couldn’t believe that they actually disqualified him. I’m glad that Country House got 2nd place but it’s a bittersweet win for him since it wasn’t a full fledged win.”

Others were a little more upset at the result and complained that the judges maybe had a few too many mint julips before the end of the race.

No matter what folks think about the race, the outcome is a fantastic slice of history. Country House jockey Flavien Prat captured the moment perfectly in his post-race interview.

“No word can describe that. It’s amazing,” Pratt told NBC Sports. He also noted that while he was not surprised by the decision, his horse likely wouldn’t have won in the end. “I thought after that, I was going to win, but it cost me.”