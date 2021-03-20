Kellogg's Cereal Straws Make Long-Awaited Return

✖

Kellogg's Cereal Straws are coming back to grocery store shelves, all thanks to a four-year-old Change.org petition. The crunchy, edible straws were taken off the market in 2009, and will be back in stores in October. More than 81,000 people have signed the petition since Hannah Wade started it back in 2016.

"Kellogg is answering superfans’ petition and social media pleas to bring back its iconic Kellogg’s Cereal Straws," Kellogg said in a statement to USA Today. "After a 12-year hiatus, the nostalgia-inducing Kellogg’s Cereal Straws are revived in two flavors: Kellogg’s Froot Loops and Kellogg’s Cocoa Krispies." The straws will be available in three pack sizes. A package of five will retail for $1, while packs of 18 will retail for $3. The 24-pack will retail for $5.

GOOD MORNING CEREAL STRAWS ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/QdjLQc2gFe — mae (@bulimichoe) March 20, 2021

The cereal straws were made with a crunchy exterior, lined with a sugary frosting on the inside. "Froot Loops Cereal Straws were discontinued in 2009. People around the world seem to be nostalgic for this delicious treat from our childhood," Wade wrote in her petition. "Bringing back Fruit Loops Cereal Straws would bring joy to my generation and generations to come."

Wade was hardly the only person begging Kellogg to bring the cereal straws back. The Amazon.com listing for the product includes dozens of recent reviews from people demanding the cereal straws come back. "I used to love these as a child and I remember them being so good so please bring them back," one person wrote in 2019. "Really wish I could enjoy these again," another added.

The cereal straws also gained attention as more restaurants began introducing alternatives to plastic, single-use straws. State and local governments have also enacted measures banning plastic straws and other single-use plastic products that can be harmful to the environment. While it might taste weird to use Froot Loop straws when drinking a soft drink, it might give your next iced coffee an interesting added flavor.

This is the second time in less than a year that a petition has successfully swayed Kellogg to make a decision. In December, Kellogg's announced it was bringing back Smorz, a chocolate graham-flavored cereal with marshmallows, in 2021. Kellog introduced the cereal in 2003 and stopped producing it in 2013 before it made its first comeback from 2015 to 2019. "Kellogg's Smorz Cereal has an incredibly passionate fanbase — and their efforts to bring back the cereal have paid off," Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal, said in a statement. "We couldn't be happier to bring some joy to our die-hard fans and also give first-timers the chance to indulge in the fanfare and see what Smorz is all about."