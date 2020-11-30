Joe Biden Will Likely Require Walking Boot for Several Weeks After Spraining His Ankle While Playing With His Dog

✖

President-elect Joe Biden will likely have to wear a walking boot for several weeks after he suffered hairline fractures to his foot over the weekend. Biden suffered the injury on Saturday while he was playing with Major, one of his two German shepherds. He sought medical help just a day later.

According to a statement from his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, to PEOPLE, "initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture." His team arranged for "more detailed imaging" on Sunday afternoon. A CT scan "confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot." As a result, it is expected that Biden will wear a walking boot for "several weeks." President Donald Trump has since wished him well.

It is unclear if Biden will still have the walking boot when he is sworn in on Jan. 20. The former vice president, who turned 78 last week, will become the oldest president inaugurated into office in U.S. history. Although some have expressed concern over his age, and Trump has expressed concern over Biden's mental capabilities, Biden has continuously assured the public that he is in good health. After being asked if he was "too old to be running for president," Biden told the New York Times' editorial board, “Watch me. Watch me. All this stuff about lack of energy — come get in the bus with me, 16 hours a day, 10 days in a row. Come see me. I do three things: I bike, treadmill and I lift. ... I'm not in bad shape."

During the run-up to the 2020 election, Biden had also released a summary of his medical history, including a physical exam from O'Connor, the executive medicine director at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates. O'Connor wrote that Biden is "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." O'Connor also noted that Biden "works out at least five days a week."

Of course, Biden will not be the only one making history when he and his family move into the White House in less than two months’ time. Major will also make history, as he will be the first shelter dog to live at the White House. The Bidens adopted Major in November of 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Their other German shepherd is named Champ. Biden has also said that they plan to get a cat.