Key Secret Service Agent Reveals Details About JFK Assassination Documents Coming

Clint Hill, the secret service agent who jumped on President John F. Kennedy’s car to protect Jackie Kennedy during the 1963 assassination, is speaking out about the documents that President Trump plans to release regarding the case.

On Thursday, Hill spoke with TMZ to explain that he thinks there is not going to be any major revelations released from the JFK documents. However, he is hoping that there will be more information as to the motive behind the assassination.

“I don’t know for sure, but I’m hopeful it is some information that will give us an idea what the motive was so we can answer the question why,” Hill said.

The former secret service agent then explained that he doesn’t buy into the conspiracy theories surrounding JFK’s death.

“I know what happened. I was there. I’ve researched it. Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. He was the lone gunner, the lone person involved, nobody else,” Hill said.

He then went on to explain information that he feels like not many people know about the investigation.

“A lot of people don’t realize that [Oswald] had purchased this gun from a mail-order house in Chicago. It was delivered to him under an assumed name. After he had done what he did, after he fired the shots, he tried to hide the gun,” he said. “Everything points to Lee Harvey Oswald and there’s nobody really that would influence me. He did it on his own.”

Before Hill walked away, he was asked if there was any validity to the conspiracy that JFK was having an affair with Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe.

“That’s a fallacy. Never saw her, and I was there a lot. Never saw her,” Hill said.

President Trump took to Twitter last week to say that he will not block the release of the remaining investigative documents pertaining to the assassination.

As per a 1992 law “that sought to quell conspiracy theories,” the documents were set to be released on Thursday, The New York Times reports. Trump had the power to block the release of the documents but says he has chosen to allow them to see the light of day.

“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” Trump tweeted.