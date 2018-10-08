Jenna Bush Hager Says She’s ‘Still Crying’ After Sister Barbara Bush’s Wedding

Jenna Bush Hager is still emotional when thinking of twin sister Barbara Bush’s secret, family-only wedding to Craig Coyne this past weekend in Maine.

“I’m crying 24 hours later. There were so many happy tears,” Hager 36, told her colleagues at Today on Monday. “It was a very secret wedding, a little bit like my elusive sister. But also, just family in a place that means family love, and it was just beautiful.”

The former first daughter served as matron of honor at the Sunday nuptials in Kennebunkport, Maine, which was attended by 20 family members, including former President George W. Bush, who walked the bride down the aisle, former First Lady Laura Bush, and former President George H.W. Bush.

Hager’s daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, along with the groom’s niece, Emma, 5, served as flower girls for the ceremony. Poppy also served as ring bearer.

“My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine,” Hager captioned an image on Instagram. “It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!).”

Following the nuptials, Hager gave a touching toast to the newlyweds at a small reception, revealing that her speech ended with a love letter that grandfather wrote to her grandmother, the late former First Lady Barbara Bush.

“I just told her and everybody how much she means to me. But I ended actually with a letter my grandfather wrote to my grandmother,” she said. “Because I searched all the romantics and Shakespeare just wasn’t doing it. He was sitting right next to me as I read it.”

“Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I’m so proud to be this beauties sister,” Hager captioned a photo of herself and her sister.

The photo showed the back of Barbara’s wedding gown, a custom ivory silk crepe Vera Wang gown that she accessorized with a bracelet that her grandfather had given her grandmother on their 70th anniversary.

The secret wedding following a whirlwind five-week engagement, with Coyne, a screenwriter, having popped the question during a sunset walk along the beach. He reportedly dropped to one knee in the very spot where Barbara’s grandparents got engaged almost exactly 75 years earlier, in August 1943.

The couple had started dating after being set up on a blind date by friends in November.