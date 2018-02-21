Ohio Seventh-Grader Shoots Himself in School Bathroom, District on Lockdown

All local schools in Jackson Township in Massillon, Ohio went into lockdown early Tuesday morning after a seventh grader shot himself in a boys’ bathroom in Jackson Memorial Middle School around 7:50 a.m.

‘ALL THE STUDENTS … ARE SAFE’: Parents wait outside a Jackson Township, Ohio, school to reunite with children after a 7th grade student was transported to the hospital, found inside a bathroom with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. https://t.co/vNRb0sxId7 pic.twitter.com/Ttnd7NOFLB — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 20, 2018

The student was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for the self-inflicted gunshot wound but his condition is not yet known.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The student’s parents have been notified and all the students within the school are reportedly safe, according to authorities.

The lockdown comes almost a week after a Florida gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 students and adults.

A message was posted to the schools’ websites early Tuesday morning. It read: “A Jackson Memorial Middle School student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Safety Services are on the scene at this time.”

“The Middle School and High School are on lockdown at this time,” the announcement continued. “Students will be released to their parents in the near future. All four elementary school will remain closed for today.”

The same message was posted on the district’s Facebook page.

Parents waiting to reunite with their kids. @wews pic.twitter.com/9MFR9QmJjm — Sarah Phinney (@sarahphinneytv) February 20, 2018

Parents were waiting to be reunited with their children.

Gina Larkins, who has a daughter in 8th grade at the Jackson Memorial Middle School, said she was on her way to drop off her 3rd-grade daughter at school when she saw police activity around the middle school.

“I received a phone call from the superintendent that the middle school and high school was on lockdown and all the elementary schools would be closed. I just pulled in waiting to hear further information,” Larkins told News 5 Cleveland.

Scene at Jackson Township Middle School. Many nervous parents waking to see their kids. @wews pic.twitter.com/ZnCqCeri9z — Sarah Phinney (@sarahphinneytv) February 20, 2018

“I just want to get my daughter and hug her and hold her. I thought it would never happen here but obviously, that is not the case,” Larkins said.

School officials are working on an orderly dismissal. The heavy first responder presence, police say, was out of an abundance of caution.

Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said the school is still considering if classes will continue Wednesday. Police say they plan to hold another news conference around 2 p.m.

This story is developing…