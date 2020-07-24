Stimulus Checks: Contact the IRS Before October 15 for Your Payment

✖

Are you missing your stimulus check payment? You might still have time to collect. The Internal Revenue Service has issued a statement announcing its set an Oct. 15 stimulus check registration deadline for low-income Americans who do not typically file taxes. While nearly 160 million economic impact payments have already been processed, the IRS revealed on June 3 that time is dwindling for some eligible Americans to receive their payments, which are part of the $2 trillion CARES Act signed by President Donald Trump in late March.

Although most Americans have received their payments without issue, there remains a handful of Americans who need to take action, the IRS stated. The Americans in question are mostly those with incomes below $24,400 for married couples and $12,200 for singles who do not file taxes. The IRS notes that people can qualify for stimulus relief payments "even if they do not have earned income or work," though some will need to utilize the Non-Filers tool to receive their payment.

Launched in April alongside the "Get My Payment Now tool," the Non-filers tool was created specifically for those people who did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because their gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) or for those who weren't required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons. The tool allows Americans to "easily and quickly" provide the IRS with the necessary information for no fee.

To access the tool, first head to the appropriate page on the IRS website by clicking here. Once there, click the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" button. Doing so will take you to a new page which lists further information regarding the process. You should then click the blue box located in the middle of the page, which will navigate to the portal where the required information can be entered.

The following information will be required: full name, current mailing address and an email address; date of birth and valid Social Security number; bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one; and the Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year if you have one; driver's license or state-issued ID, if you have one. The following information will be needed for each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number, and their relationship to you or your spouse.

To help economic impact payments reach the millions of Americans who need to take action, the IRS said that it would be "conducting an extensive outreach and education effort to partner groups who serve homeless individuals, underserved communities, limited English households and others" over the course of the next few months. You can get more information regarding your economic impact payment, including answers to frequent questions, by visiting the IRS' FAQ page here.