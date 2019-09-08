Hurricane Dorian Causes Bricks of Cocaine to Wash Ashore in Florida

Hurricane Dorian has had some strange effects in different aspects of life, including the world of drug enforcement. According to a report by NBC News, a kilogram of cocaine washed up on the beach in Florida on Tuesday, apparently as a result of the storm. Now, police are trying to decide how to deal with this and other bags appearing on the shore.

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Caribbean with Category 5 conditions and a slow, relentless pace. It caused immense property damage, tearing down buildings, capsizing boats and submerging huge portions of the Bahamas. This has scattered belongings all around the area, and some are surprised by how they are turning up.

A beachgoer in Melbourne, Florida reportedly called police on Tuesday morning to report having found a brick of cocaine. The pedestrian made their discovery around 8 a.m. at Paradise Beach and Park. A police spokeswoman told reporters that the package was “wrapped in a way that was consistent with narcotics.”

The spokeswoman said that the drugs will be destroyed, and the packaging may help track down criminals in the meantime. The package was marked with the letters “D-I-A-M-A-N-T,” perhaps indicating the producer or distributor.

This is just one of dozens of drug stashes to turn up in Dorian’s wake. Police said that a duffel bag full of cocaine washed ashore four days earlier in Cocoa Beach. The bag contained about 15 kilos of cocaine, with a street value of at least $300,000, according to Florida Today. Thankfully, a beachgoer called this in as well, contacting police on Friday evening.

Police say that there is a very real chance more drugs will turn up before the storm recovery is over. They’re urging people to continue calling these discoveries in, but to be careful when handling what they find.

“There is a possibility that more will come onshore,” said Manny Hernandez, spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department. “Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere. We’re telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose.”

As for the duffel bag, Hernandez revealed that that particular stash was turned over to federal customs agents.

“I think this is the largest find we’ve had in a while,” he said.

Dorian is not done dolling out damage yet, either. The storm swept up the eastern seaboard, and is now slamming the coast of Canada, according to a report by CBS News. It finally made landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening, causing power outages and property damage there as well.

Stay tuned for updates on the storm.