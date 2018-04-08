Death Toll Rises to 15 in Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash

The death toll in Friday night’s fatal Canadian bus crash has risen to 15.

A tractor-trailer reportedly T-boned the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos Jr. ‘A’ Hockey Club collided on Friday night in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. Initial reports from the accident listed 14 dead, but there has been another confirmed fatality, according to CTV News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were also 29 people on-board the bus at the time of the crash, not 28 as previously reported.

The identity of eight victims has been released: Humboldt Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan; play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber; team captain Logan Schatz, 20; and players Adam Herold, 16; Logan Hunter, 18; Jaxon Joseph, 20; Stephen Wack, 21; and Logan Boulet; 21.

The 14 others on the bus are being treated at nearby hospitals. Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CNN that three of those injured were in critical condition.

The team’s online roster lists 24 players, most aged 16-21, and three coaches.

The driver of the truck that allegedly struck the bus is uninjured. He was questioned by police after the accident but was soon released afterwards. He is said to have been provided “mental health and wellness assistance.”

Details of the crash have not been revealed, as police are still investigating.

“It’s too early to comment on the cause of the collision,” Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki told CTV News.

Photos from the scenes of the crash show both vehicles overturned, with the team’s bus partially busted open.

The intersection where the accident occurred has stop signs and flashing lights. Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and cold.

The team issued a brief statement on Saturday confirming there was a crash involving the team and there were “multiple fatalities and serious injuries.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,” said Broncos President Kevin Garinger. “Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

Many people have reached out with condolences to the Humboldt community, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” Trudeau wrote.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

Gary Bettman, the commissioner of the National Hockey League, also issued a statement in support of the cummunity.

“Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management, and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy, involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team,” Bettman wrote. “The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love.”

We send condolence, comfort and strength to all affected by the devastating crash involving the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus. pic.twitter.com/VScEay6sZv — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2018

No other details are available.