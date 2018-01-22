Sister of ‘Horror House’ Mom Details Family’s Sexual Abuse

The sister of Louise Turpin, the mother who with husband David allegedly held their 13 children captive, detailed sexual abuse she says the sisters endured while growing up.

WATCH: “It’s the first time I’ve ever talked about this” – Teresa Robinette #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/ssEXXKWGVU — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

Teresa Robinette appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to discuss for the first time the sexual abuse she says she, her sister Louise, their other sister Elizabeth and their mother endured years ago.

“A very, very close family member that we should have – sorry — we should have loved and trusted, he abused my mother and sexually abused my mother and then me and Louise, Elizabeth and a few of our cousins in the family,” a tearful Robinette told Kelly.

“That was a situation that was ongoing for me and my sisters only because my mother had so much abusive in her life, I think that her mind was, she was still going through it as an adult. And my mother still took us around this person, a lot, including Louise,” she said.

“It was always a dark family secret that he did this,” Robinette said.

Later in the interview, Robinette told Kelly that Turpin told her that she took a trip to Alabama with husband David in which she engaged in sexual behavior with a stranger she and David met online.

“Close to her fortieth birthday, she called me and she thought it was cool that they had quit going to church. They didn’t trust the church anymore and started experimenting with different religions,” Robinette said.

“She called me and told me that…her and David had met a man from Huntsville, Alabama online and they were on their way there to meet him and that she was going to sleep with him. And that David was OK with that. I told her I thought it was a mistake. All I know is that it did happen, David dropped her off, she slept with him,” she continued.

She told Kelly that she hopes the Turpin children can lead “normal” and “happy” lives in the future.

WATCH: “My main hope is that I can put my arm around them and just tell them they have family that loves them that is not deranged. That this is what it is supposed to be like” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/vAfOeoMgMc — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 22, 2018

“My main hope is that I can put my arm around them and just tell them they have family that loves them that is not deranged. That this is what it is supposed to be like,” she said. “I want them to meet their cousins, my kids.”

“Louise no longer exists to me. Her and David are dead to me,” she said.