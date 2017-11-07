High School Teacher Caught on Camera Threatening to Shoot Student

A high school physics teacher was caught on camera threatening to “put a bullet” in one of his teenage students’ brains.

The incident, which occurred on November 3 and was recorded by a student in the room, shows Rockdale Career Academy teacher Paul Hagan threatening one of the students in his 11th grade physics class in Conyers, Georgia.

“You screw with me you’re going to be in big a** trouble. Don’t smile at me, man. That’s how people like you get shot. I got a bet,” Hagan told the 17-year-old student who had reportedly laughed at some point during the class. “I bet by the time you’re 21 somebody’s going to put a bullet in your head. OK. And it might be me the one who does it.”

The mother of the student involved in the incident, April Carr, shared the video on her Facebook page in the hopes that it would lead to 60-year-old Hagan being fired, the Daily Mail reported. Her post has since been shared by thousands of people and has sparked mixed reactions.

“As an educator myself…I must say that this teacher was totally out of line! He needs to be removed from the classroom immediately!” one person commented on the post.

Other commenters were a little more sympathetic towards Hagan, believing that, while Hagan may have gone overboard, whatever Carr’s son had done must have warranted that response.

“All my son did was laugh….we can’t continue to make excuses for people’s actions where there is no excuse,” Carr said in response to the video and the comments it had received. “We all have days or people at our jobs [when] we are on the verge of taking us out of character but we make a choice to remain calm and not threaten anyone’s life.”

Hagan, who apologized to the 11th grader, has since been placed on administrative leave while school officials investigate the incident.