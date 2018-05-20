Here’s Where Everyone Sat at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle was filled with members of the Royal Family for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding, and many of them found themselves with the best seats in the house.

The chapel has three rows with 10 seats on either side of the main aisle. So while 600 guests were invited, only about 60 had a perfect view of the bride and groom exchanging vows.

The wedding ceremony included a fiery speech from U.S. pastor Michael Curry, along with performances of “Stand by Me” and “This Little Light of Mine” by a gospel choir.

Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, walked Markle down the aisle after her father, Thomas Markle Sr., could not make it to the wedding. However, her mother Doria Loyce Ragland was in attendance. Ragland sat in the first seat in the second row on the left side of the church.

Some celebrity guests also got great seats. George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams were all seated on the left side.

Scroll on for a look at where some of the most well-known guests were sitting.

The Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Edward

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, sat in the first two seats in the second row on the right side. Their youngest son, 54-year-old Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, sat next to his father.

Notably, there was an empty seat in front of the Queen. This was reportedly so the Queen had a perfect view of the wedding ceremony.

Prince William, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall

The first row on the right was filled with familiar faces. Prince Harry’s brother and Best Man, Prince William, sat in the second seat.

His father, Prince Charles, who walked Markle down the aisle, sat next to William. Next was Charles’ second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall; William’s wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, sat next to Camilla; Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew sat next to Catherine; and, Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, sat next to them.

Anne, The Princess Royal

Anne, the Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, also sat in the second row, between The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, reports the Daily Mail. Lawrence is Anne’s second husband.

Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, sat next to Lawrence. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, sat in the first seat on the third row on the right side.

Doria Ragland, Meghan’s Mother

Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, was at the wedding. She sat in the first seat in the second row on the left side. In a 2014 blog post for her now-defunct site The Tig, Markle said her mother served as her role model.

“She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you’ve ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she’s been dancing since the womb. And you will smile. You won’t be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy,” she wrote. “I’m talking about my mom.”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, had seats with great views of the ceremony. They say in the third row on the left side, where Markle’s other celebrity friends sat.

Williams wore a pink Versace ensemble for the service, with her hair in a pony tail. She was originally supposed to play at the Italian Open, but she skipped it to have more time to prepare for the French Open. This also gave her a chance to attend her friend’s wedding.

Abigail Spencer

Williams sat next to Abigail Spencer, an actress who appeared on Suits with Markle. She also appeared in Mad Men, Cowboys & Aliens, This Is Where I Leave You and This Means War. She now stars on NBC’s Timeless, although the show is awaiting renewal news.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey went to the Royal Wedding in a Stella McCartney dress, and set between fashion designers Celine Khavarani and Abraham Levy. Winfrey’s hat was designed by Philip Treacy. According to USA Today, Winfrey realized the outfit she planned on wearing was white the day before the wedding, but McCartney saved the day with the pink dress.

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney sat in the third row on the left side, between Suits director Silver Tree and Lady Carolyn Warren, a racing manager known to the Queen, according to the Evening Standard. Like Winfrey, Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer, wore a Stella McCartney outfit. Her yellow ensemble nearly stole the show from the bride.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, is 25th in the line of British succession. Richard is the youngest grandchild of King George V, who is also Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather. The Duke’s wife, Brigitte, was also at the wedding.

The couple sat in the third row on the left at the church, between Zara Tindall’s husband Mike and Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret’s daughter and Harry’s godmother.

The Earl of Snowdon

David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, is the son of Princess Margaret and 19th in the line of succession to the British throne. He is also the former chairman of the Christie’s auction house. The Earl and his wife, Serena Stanhope, the Countess of Snowdon, sat in the third row on the right side.

