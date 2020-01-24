‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Weighs in on Fan’s Gun Control Rally

Ellen Pompeo has lent her support to a gun control rally in Tallahassee earlier today. Heather Young, a member of the activist group Moms Demand Action, tweeted about how the outspoken Grey’s Anatomy star was active on Twitter just as they arrived to their rally. In response, Pompeo quote-tweeted Young, telling her and the rest of the Grey’s Anatomy cast and crew were “with you in spirit today.”

YES!! LOVE THIS HEATHER @MomsDemand thank you we love and appreciate you all ❤️all of us here at @GreysABC are with you in spirit today https://t.co/JxbXEzZZal — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 23, 2020

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America was founded in 2012, the day after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, and was set up as a place for mothers to advocate for gun violence prevention as a campaign of the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund. The following year, the group joined forces with Mayors Against Illegal Guns to form Everytown for Gun Safety, which was founded and partially funded by New York City mayor (and current candidate for the Democratic nomination) Mike Bloomberg.

After the rally, Young followed up with a group photo, before she had to rush back to Tampa to catch the Season 16 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

I think we made you proud, E 💪🏼♥️ now rushing home from Tally to Tampa for the season 16 premiere! pic.twitter.com/DllTD3ro96 — Heather Young (@HeatherY0419) January 23, 2020

Pompeo isn’t shy about throwing her voice behind political causes. Back in September, the actress shared a clip of climate activist Greta Thunberg, writing: “THANK YOU so much for your passion and your endless commitment to our earth. We are so lucky to have you. Everyone please repost this.” She then added, “please let’s be as loud as #GretaTheGreat, she needs our support.”

Earlier this month, Pompeo voiced her feelings about her co-star Justin Chambers leaving the long-running medical drama. When Vanity Fair tweeted out an article teasing one of the show’s “biggest losses yet,” Pompeo quote-tweeted them with “Truer words have never been spoken,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Chambers also released a statement on his exit from Grey’s Anatomy.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices.”