Giada De Laurentiis Reveals What She’d Cook for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

The world is buzzing about the newly announced engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, and now celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is jumping in with suggestions on what she’d serve them at their wedding.

TMZ cameras caught up to De Laurentiis at LAX on Monday and asked if she “would be up for catering the royal wedding.” She very quickly replied, “Who wouldn’t be? I think anybody in my position would love it.”

The cameraman then asked her what she’d cook if the royal family did reach out to her.

“Well, that is debatable. I would let them decide what they like. I don’t know much about what they like,” she said, smiling.

Pressing her further, the cameraman asked her if she would “go Italian.”

“Of course. What else is there?” she jokingly responded.

Considering that Markle is from the United States, the cameraman finally asked De Laurentiis if she would consider serving something “American” at the wedding reception.

De Laurentiis politely quipped back, “I think Italian is American, at the end of the day.”

Prince Harry and Markle recently announced they will wed in May, but did not yet reveal a specific date.

An official statement from the British royalty read, “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”