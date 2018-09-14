Gas Explosions Force Home Evacuations in Massachusetts

Residents in three towns north of Boston, Massachusetts, were ordered to evacuate after more than 70 fires, explosions and reports of gas odor broke out due to an issue with a high pressure gas main.

MSP Fusion Center has current updated tally of responses to fires/explosions/investigations of gas odor at 70. Spread over wide swath of south #Lawrence and northern part of #NorthAndover with several others across Merrimack River in north Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/a7kBYaWFrJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Residents who use Columbia Gas in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover were told to evacuate their homes until further notice, reports CBS Boston. Massachusetts State Police said anyone who smells gas in their home should also evacuate.

The latest statement from police confirmed 70 reports, with 35 in Andover alone. Those fires have since been put out. At least two civilians and a firefighter were injured in Andover. At one point, 18 fires were burning simultaneously, authorities said.

Official Update for #AndoverMA concerns with #MVGasFire All Andover fires are out. pic.twitter.com/8wqrZTzQCn — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) September 13, 2018

Police closed the off-ramps on I-495 from exits 42 to 45, but the on-ramps are still open so residents can evacuate.

According to WCVB, the explosions were blamed on a pressurization issue with the gas lines.

“Residents in the affected towns of Lawrence/North Andover/Andover who have gas service from Columbia Gas should evacuate their homes immediately if they have not already done so,” state police tweeted. “Gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company it will take some time.”

JUST IN: Officials urge Columbia Gas customers in Lawrence, Andover & North Andover to evacuate homes. As many as 50 suspected gas explosions in the area.#7News pic.twitter.com/Zx1PmpJKcb — Leo Ruiz (@ProducerLeo) September 13, 2018

State police also announced that the power company was shutting off all power in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover to “assist in the gas situation.”

“What we know is that there have been multiple explosions, multiple fires that are happening across the city,” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera told CBS Boston. “What we need folks to do is that if it’s happening in your home, you have a funny smell, just evacuate, come out to the street.”

According to the Eagle-Tribune, residents could smell smoke and gas on the street. An Andover apartment building with 11 residents caught on fire. One home on Chickering Road in Lawrence exploded, causing injuries.

“We’re very upset. It’s pretty frightening to see your house explode,” said a resident on Chickering road.

“Everyone felt the shake,” added a witness who works nearby.

#BREAKING: Devastating picture from #Lawrence on Chickering Road in #Lawrence. Chimney collapsed onto SUV. pic.twitter.com/JZXk0iuhLh — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 13, 2018

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, while the FBI is monitoring the situation.

“We are coordinating with our law enforcement partners as expected and personnel are on scene, as we normally would be in a situation like this to assess the situation,” the FBI said.

“The administration urges residents to heed instructions from local officials for important public safety announcements, including evacuations and suspending gas usage,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

According to NBC Boston, Andover residents were being evacuated to the Senior Center at 30 Whittier Court, while North Andover residents are being taken to the middle school at 495 Main Street.

Merrimack College in North Andover asked residents to evacuate while gas is turned off and classes were canceled for the rest of the day. However, no incidents were reported on campus.

