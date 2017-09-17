Police Ask Public Not to Call 911 After Photo of Officers’ Irma Efforts Goes Viral

Amid the cleanup in Florida after Hurricane Irma swept through the state last weekend, the Gainesville police department is getting widespread attention for their recovery efforts, but not for the reason many might think.

With the internet giving us plenty to smile about in tough times, it all started with one photo posted to their department's Facebook page of three officers on the night shift.

[UPDATE, Sept. 16: The Gainesville Police Department has deleted the image off their official Facebook page.]

(Photo: Facebook / Gainesville Police Department)

As the post from Sunday explains, Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering were preparing for the third detail and getting ready to do some work. But the image of the three gained widespread attention from users across the nation and world because its subjects are pretty easy on the eyes.

The image has been shared more than 200,000 times, raking in more than 400,000 likes and reactions, alongside a slew of flirtatious comments on the post.

"That moment when you don't care about getting the ticket because one of them is talking to you for 20 mins," Shannon Huggins wrote alongside the abbreviation, "laugh out loud."

"Y'all should do a calendar, where you're half dressed, for charity," said Amy Reed, with a user named Charity Grace replying, "I'm Charity and I approve this message."

"This pic is exactly why your grandmother always told you to wear clean underwear in case you're in an accident," said Heather Groom.

Karen Datangel chimed in asking, "Actual police officers or Magic Mike types in uniform?"

"I can't believe how many women are objectifying these poor, fine, young, strong, handsome, brave, sexy, delicious, virile, ovulation-inducing, mouth-watering, beefy….. I can't remember where I was going with this," said Luci Kaye.

After receiving thousands of compliments and inquiries about the officers' relationship status, the post was updated to explain that Officers Nordman and Hamill are married, but Officer Rengering is single.

"We are dying with the comments," the department wrote in an update on the image. "You've actually made our chief blush with some of them."

The update went on to write that Rengering is being placed in "Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety."

Additionally, they asked citizens to not call for help unless it was a real emergency.

"Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your 'incident,'" they wrote.

The officers also informed the inquiring public that "there WILL be a calendar."

That post was followed by more, including another that was shared repeatedly on social media of Officer Hatcher, all smiles while leaning against his cruiser, biceps evident.

"Who does your recruiting Gainesville Police Department? Give them a raise," asked Shirley Saccoccia with the hashtag, "hottie PD."

