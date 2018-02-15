Watch SWAT Team Clear Classroom Following Deadly Florida School Shooting

The nation is reeling after reports of a school shooting in Florida Wednesday afternoon, and now footage of a SWAT team clearing a classroom during the ensuing chaos has been released.

In a viral clip shared online, a group of students can be seen sitting on the floor in the corner of a classroom in near silence.

Suddenly, a group of officers enters the room with their weapons draw and instructs the teens to put their hands up and their phones away.

At this point, the person recording the footage complied with their instruction and the recording ends.

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he’s safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018

Following the Florida high school shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities eventually released the identity of the shooter as Nikolaus Cruz.

Cruz is reportedly a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, according to the Miami Herald. According to posts on a since-deleted Instagram purportedly belonging to Cruz, he has a penchant for knives and guns.

Per reports prior to Cruz being identified, the shooter was described to CNN news affiliate, WSVN, as wearing a black hat, a maroon or burgundy colored shirt and black pants. He was last seen on the west side of a three-story building on campus.

The father of a student at the high school said the suspect pulled a fire alarm and opened fire as students left their classrooms and went into the hallway, WKBN reports.

A student at the school told FOX 6, “We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today. And we thought it was, so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just, like, something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.”

Not long after law enforcement arrived on scene, the Broward county school board begin tweeting information about the shooting.

“Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site,” they explained in their first tweet.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available,” a subsequent tweet read.