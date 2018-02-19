Student Profanely Attacks President Trump for Response to Florida School Shooting

A survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is speaking out against President Trump’s response to the tragedy.

Following the Parkland, Florida school shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 14, that claimed the lives of 17 students and adults and injured more than a dozen, President Donald Trump offered his “prayers and condolences” to those affected on Twitter. It was a sentiment that survivor Sarah Chadwick called him out on, Hello Giggles reports.

“I don’t want your condolences you f–ing piece of shit, my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead. Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But Gun control will prevent it from happening again,” Chadwick wrote on Twitter in response to the President’s words.

The tweet has since been deleted, though Chadwick, who has become key voice in the wake of the shooting, has tweeted the President asking to meet in the hopes to discuss the topic of gun control and how to prevent future mass shooting.

In the wake of the shooting, many survivors have refused to remain silent, vocally advocating for politicians to reform gun legislation. Several students, including Emma Gonzalez, attended an anti-gun rally just days after the massacre. Multiple nationwide organized walkouts have also been planned by survivors and students across the country.

The outrage comes after Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, entered the school just minutes before afternoon dismissal. He was armed with a legally purchased AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition, opening fire on students and teachers after pulling the fire alarm. The shooting took the lives of 17 students and adults and injured more than a dozen.

Funerals for the victims, including Alexander Schachter, 14, Jaime Guttenberg, 14, and geography teacher Scott Beigel, 35, have started, with thousands of students, teachers and family in attendance.