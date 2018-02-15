Sheriff Confirms 17 Killed in Florida School Shooting

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says 17 people have died after Wednesday’s school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I’m saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives,” Israel said in a news conference.

Twelve people died inside the school, two died outside the school, one died on the road by the school and two more after being taken to a hospital. WSVN reports that no families have yet been notified and victims have yet to be identified.

The outlet also reports 12 more people are currently receiving treatment for injuries related to the mass shooting, which ranks as one of the deadliest in U.S. history.

With 17 confirmed fatalities, the shooting in Parkland, Florida is the 3rd deadliest school shooting in US history. -VA Tech (2007): 32 dead

-Sandy Hook (2012): 26 dead

-Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS (2018): 17 dead

-TX Tech (1966): 16 dead

-Columbine (1999): 13 dead — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 14, 2018

The shooter used a AR-15 semi-automatic rifle during the crime.

The suspect in the shooting is 19-year-old Nikolaus Cruz. Authorities arrested him without incident at a townhouse located in Pelican Pointe at Wyndham Lakes in Coral Springs, Florida.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being taken to the Broward County sheriff’s office.

Cruz was a former student of the school but was reportedly asked to leave late last spring after threatening students. The sheriff confirmed Cruz was asked to leaving due to “disciplinary issues.”

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard told The Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Two Instagram accounts reportedly belonging to Cruz had shared numerous photos of guns, knives and other weapons in recent months.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are currently investigating the crime scene.