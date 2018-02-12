Florida News Anchor Suspended After Racial Rant Gets Caught on Camera

A Miami news anchor has been suspended after going on a racist rant that was captured on camera.

Robin Cross, 49, a 25-year news veteran who is currently employed at local station WSVN-Channel 7, has been put on leave pending an investigation into an incident captured on video in which Cross can be heard arguing with a neighbor and spewing racial slurs, The Miami Herald reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the outlet, the argument occurred on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 6, when Cross returned home and parked her car in the street in front of her neighbor’s house. Friends close to Cross allege that she has been in a bitter feud with her neighbor, retired car dealer Robert Fenton, and his family ever since she moved to the street.

“You don’t f–ing own the road,” Cross allegedly told Fenton in the video after he tells her that she is blocking his driveway.

Cross is said to go on to say “Yes, I used the word f–ing if you haven’t heard it before. Except for your f–ing son who’s dating a f–ing n–.”

Robert Fenton added that Cross waved her WSVN press credentials at him, though that moment wasn’t captured on the video.

“She was using her press credentials as a weapon. It’s saying look at who I am and how much power I have. I’m gonna get you,” he said. “Obviously, she is very bigoted and there’s something wrong with her.”

Soon after the incident, Fenton’s son, Avery Fenton, a local attorney, wrote to WSVN-Channel 7, detailing the incident and demanding Cross’ termination. The letter, along with the video, ended up on the desk of WSVN News director Tony Gonzalez.

“Your employee reduced my girlfriend to nothing other than a slur based off of the color of her skin last night,” Fenton wrote.

Lily Pardo, spokeswoman for WSVN, said that she was unable to comment on the matter.

Cross has been asked to write a letter detailing her side of the story.