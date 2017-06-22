Fitness Model Killed In Whipped Cream Can Explosion

A French fitness model died in a freak accident involving a whipped cream dispenser. The family of 33-year-old Rebecca Burger took to her Instagram page to share the news of her death.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N’utilisez pas ce genre d’ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d’appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Burger, who has more than 170k followers on Instagram, was killed after a faulty whipped cream dispenser exploded and struck her in the chest, her family wrote on social media. According to BBC, she received medical attention after the incident but later died of cardiac arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the family’s announcement of Rebecca’s death, they warned people against using the whipped cream dispenser from a French manufacturer. They claim that there are still thousands of the defective products being sold.

Up Next: Johnny Cash Reportedly Used To Down 100 Pills Daily, Followed By A Case Of Beer

Rebecca Burger was a rising Instagram star who frequently shared photos of herself in which she showcased her fit physique in bikinis and athletic gear. She was mostly known in France and had over 55k Facebook fans in addition to her massive Instagram following. Rebecca also competed in beauty and fitness competitions all over the world, The New York Post reports.

“Le bonheur n’est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager.”🌟 • • “Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling.”🌟 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The tragic news of Rebecca’s death is not the first reported incident with the whipped cream dispensers. In 2013, a victim spoke out about one of the devices exploding in a similar incident to the one that claimed Rebecca’s life.

More: Amputated Toe Stolen From Canadian Bar Where It Was Used To Make Cocktails

“I had six broken ribs, and my sternum was broken,” the victim said during an interview with RTL radio. “At the hospital, I was told that if the shock and blast had been facing the heart, I would be dead now.”

The accidents with these particular whipped cream dispensers have occurred as early as 2010. At least one manufacturer has issued a product recall.