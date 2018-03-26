Father Who Tried to Sell 4-Year-Old Daughter for Sex Sentenced to 60 Years

A Wisconsin father was sentenced to 60 years in prison for attempting to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex online.

Andrew Turley, 30, was sentenced in Harris County, Texas on Friday after being convicted for trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18, Harris County District Attorney Kim K. Ogg told PEOPLE.

According to Ogg’s statement, Harris County prosecutors said Turley was caught after an undercover Houston police officer contacted Turley about an ad he had placed on Craigslist in 2015 titled “Play with Daddie’s [sic] Little Girl.”

Over a lengthy email correspondence, Turley told the undercover police officer that a two-hour session with the girl, who was described as being “younger than 10” would cost $1,000.

In the emails, which prosecutors say amounted to almost 70 messages, Turley also claimed he would give the child “sleeping meds” during the encounter, according to Ogg’s statement.

Turley also implied that his daughter might be too young for intercourse but everything else would be fine, KHOU-TV reports.

The officer and Turley arranged a time for the encounter in Houston, where according to the statement, Turley’s daughter lived with her mother.

When officers arrived at the mother’s house they discovered “a four-year-old child who appears to be under the influence or in a groggy state” who “also appeared to be unclothed under the blanket,” prosecutor Ann Johnson told WWLP.

Turley was arrested after the undercover officer arrived on the scene and saw the child, according to Ogg. The girl’s mother reportedly did not know about the plan, according to ABC13.

Turley was handed a sentence of 30 years for each of his two charges, both of which must be served consecutively, the Harris County District Attorney said.

“This case broke my heart. A father is supposed to be a protector not a predator,” Harris County Assistant District Attorney Stewanna Miskell said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Jurors saw the need to keep him out of our community.”

Turley will be eligible for parole after serving 45 years in prison.