Eric Jerome Dickey, Beloved Author, Dead at 59

Author Eric Jerome Dickey, best known for his books "Sister, Sister," Friends & Lovers," and "Between Friends," has died, Essence reports. Dickey died on Jan. 3 after a longterm battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 59 years old. His cousin, La Verne Madison Fuller confirmed the news on social media Tuesday morning.

“I am heart broken. My cousin, Eric Jerome Dickey passed away on yesterday,” she wrote. “Guys, when God tells you to do something, just do it. Just a few weeks ago, God woke me up to text him and say that I loved him. He let me know that he loved us too.”

A New York Times bestselling author, Dickey was celebrated amongst literary circles for his intimate and evocative depiction of Black life in his stories. His novels have earned him multiple spots on a few regional bestsellers lists and have been featured in the Washington Post, ESSENCE, the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. The author picked up four NAACP Image Award nominations between 2001-2005.

Dickey was born in Memphis, Tennessee and attended Memphis State University, where he earned a degree in Computer System Technology. In 1989, he started writing stories after moving to Los Angeles where he started his career in the aerospace industry.

A number of fans and fellow authors shared their reactions to the news on social media following the announcement. "Eric Jerome Dickey was a literary legend. Had a whole generation reading and coming to school the next day like 'DID YOU FINISH YET??? We have to talk about it when you do!' Wow. May he rest peacefully," Luvvie Ajayi Jones wrote on Twitter.

Author Roxanne Gay shared her condolences saying, "I am truly saddened to hear about the passing of Eric Jerome Dickey. His were some of the first novels I ever read about black people that weren’t about slavery or civil rights. He was a great storyteller."

The author is survived by four daughters.