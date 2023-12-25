Mom's Elf On The Shelf Prank Backfires, Destroys Bathroom

Leave it to parents to try to find ways to prank their kids, only to have those pranks backfire and cause property damage. For those unfamiliar with the tradition of the Elf on the Shelf, parents buy a toy elf that they move around the house every morning for kids to find. The concept is that the elf is watching the children at all times, but when everyone's asleep, it has a fun party because he's a real thing and that's why kids find him in a different place each day.

Back in 2016 (per Us Weekly), one mom thought she'd have a little fun but trying to convince her 8-year-old that their household elf had it out for him, so in the middle of the night, she sprayed shaving cream all over their bathroom mirror and filled a sink with shaving cream also. How on earth is this a prank? Well, the mom also wrote a note that said "Miles did it" in the elf's hand, making it look like he caught the child in some awful behavior.

(Photo: Facebook/Lynn Heinrich)

Here's where the backfire comes in. Miles woke up in the middle of the night, saw the carnage (which he knew he wasn't responsible for), and sprang into action. He pulled the same trick that his mom pulled, by taking a black magic marker to the bathroom walls and then wrote "You are ugly Lynn," which is the mom's name, and put the marker in the elf's lap.

(Photo: Facebook/Lynn Heinrich)

Despite the fact that now Lynn must paint her bathroom, she must commend her kid's inventiveness. If this happned to us, the Elf on a Shelf might be shelved permanently!