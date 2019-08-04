Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pleads for ‘Open Dialogue’ in Heartfelt Message to El Paso Shooting Victims

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is calling for action after the latest deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas. The Hobbs and Shaw star took to Twitter Saturday night to comment on the tragic events in the Texas city, after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring 26.

“My heart, love & strength go out to El Paso,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Victims and their families. Grateful to our first responders. Stay strong as we’re forced to heal yet again. What leader will step up to command wiser/effective talks? Not sure what the answers are but it all starts with open dialogue.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor was one of number of celebrities and public figures to comment on the events of Saturday. The gunman, a 21-year-old white male, opened fire at the Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. Local authorities revealed they were investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, after a manifesto seemingly posted by shooter revealed his intentions to hurt minorities, specifically immigrants.

The manifesto reportedly said he opened fire in “response to [the] Hispanic invasion of Texas.” He reportedly drove from his home in Allen, a city north of Dallas, to El Paso to commit the crime. The drive takes almost 10 hours.

Police are reportedly examining the posting to determine if it actually come from the gunman. A second person was also taken into custody, though it was not revealed what role, if any, they played in Saturday’s events.

“At this point, I’ve run out of condolences for every city, for every place. Sorry isn’t enough. My heart isn’t enough,” wrote March For Our Lives co-founder Delaney Tarr. “All I can give is my promise to fight. To fight for El Paso, to fight for Americans. To fight for peace.”

Elizabeth Warren, a presidential hopeful, shared a statement of her own on the tragedy, writing: “The news out of El Paso is devastating. I’m heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country’s gun violence epidemic.”

Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement of his own, which read: “Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community. Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders.”