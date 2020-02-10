Walmart Shooting: Suspect Dead, 2 Officers Wounded

At least two officers have been injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting at an Arkansas Walmart. According to WKRN, the shooting occurred at a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, Monday morning. Authorities had reportedly responded to the scene after the suspect, who has not been named, began making threats. Upon their arrival, the suspect opened fire.

Here’s what we know:

-Active shooter situation inside @WalmartInc on Deadrick Rd. In Forrest City, Arkansas

-3 people injured

-Store on lockdown

–@ARStatePolice investigating pic.twitter.com/yt2NqXfcx3 — Allie Herrera (@AHerreraReports) February 10, 2020

Of the two officers shot, one was airlifted to an area hospital. A second was taken to another hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity, further than him being a male suspect, has not been released.

JUST IN:

-1 officer taken to Forrest City Medical Center. He was conscious & talking

– 1 officer taken to Regional One. Unsure of condition

– Suspect is a man, pronounced dead at the scene

– Call came from someone inside saying there was a man making threats @WMCActionNews5 — Allie Herrera (@AHerreraReports) February 10, 2020

WMC5 reports that Arkansas State Police have been tasked with investigating the incident. Further information is not currently available.

The shooting marks just the latest to occur at a Walmart location. Notably, in August of 2019, a gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas Walmart, killing 22 people. In a separate shooting, a Walmart employee killed two of his co-workers at a Mississippi location.

Following those incidents, the retailer announced in September that it was banning customers from carrying guns in their stores and also ending the sales of certain types of ammunition.

“After selling through our current inventory commitments, we will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a memo to employees, adding that the company would also end the sale of handguns in Alaska and stop selling ammunition for handguns nationwide, Business Insider reported at the time.

“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand,” McMillon added. “As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same.”

The company has not yet reacted to the Monday shooting.