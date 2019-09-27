Trending

Donald Trump Tears Into CNN for Typo, but Social Media Has Words About His Mistake-Laden Tweet

As impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump commence, people were baffled to see the […]

As impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump commence, people were baffled to see the him complaining on Twitter Friday morning about an alleged typo on CNN in a tweet that was itself strewn with mistakes. Trump’s tweet, which appears to be criticizing the news network for saying he used the word “Liddle” without an apostrophe at the end to describe Congressman Adam Schiff, when he actually used the word “Liddle” with an apostrophe, also misspells the word “describing” as “discribing” and refers to the apostrophe as a “hyphen.”

Twitter users immediately pointed out that not only is “liddle” not a word with or without an apostrophe, but that Trump had made numerous typos himself while complaining about the issue.

Others pointed out that Trump might have more important things to focus on, such as the accusations levelled against him that could possibly lead to his impeachment.

Still others were simply sick and tired of the recent political cycle of the last several years.

Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

