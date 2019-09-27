Donald Trump Tears Into CNN for Typo, but Social Media Has Words About His Mistake-Laden Tweet

As impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump commence, people were baffled to see the him complaining on Twitter Friday morning about an alleged typo on CNN in a tweet that was itself strewn with mistakes. Trump’s tweet, which appears to be criticizing the news network for saying he used the word “Liddle” without an apostrophe at the end to describe Congressman Adam Schiff, when he actually used the word “Liddle” with an apostrophe, also misspells the word “describing” as “discribing” and refers to the apostrophe as a “hyphen.”

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Twitter users immediately pointed out that not only is “liddle” not a word with or without an apostrophe, but that Trump had made numerous typos himself while complaining about the issue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump slams CNN for reporting he misspelled a word while in his very tweet calling that out he misspells the word “describing” as “discribing.”#GameSetMatch — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 27, 2019

You’re about to be impeached in the House and maybe even removed by the Senate and THIS is what you’re focused on? 🤣 First of all, it’s not a hyphen after “Liddle”.

It’s an apostrophe.

Secondly, it’s “describing”, not “discribing” Enjoy prison, Trump.#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/XiZMmv9aYQ — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 27, 2019

Others pointed out that Trump might have more important things to focus on, such as the accusations levelled against him that could possibly lead to his impeachment.

You seem really focused on the right priorities right now. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) September 27, 2019

Someday, people are going to wonder what the last things Donald Trump did were in the days before he was impeached and they’re going to find this tweet complaining about a hyphen that is actually an apostrophe. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 27, 2019

Still others were simply sick and tired of the recent political cycle of the last several years.

I can’t even. My ability to “even” is now permanently gone. You’re crazy. And dumb. UGH! How are you the President of the United States? How can this be happening? — Tami Burages (@tburages) September 27, 2019

Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images