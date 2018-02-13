Donald Trump Jr. and Wife Seen for First Time Since Powder Scare

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa Trump have been seen in public for the first time since she was hospitalized following a suspicious white powder scare on Monday.

The couple was accompanied by Secret Service agents on Tuesday morning as they left their Manhattan apartment with two of their children, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

The mother of five was seen wearing a black puffy coat and covering her eyes with dark sunglasses as she and Trump Jr. took the toddlers to school.

Vanessa, 40, was at her parents’ apartment on Monday when she opened a letter addressed to her husband. Law enforcement reportedly told the New York Post that the note accompanying the powder substance said, “You’re an awful person and now you get what you deserve.”

Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly started coughing and feeling nauseous after handling the envelope, which her mother Bonnie Haydon also handled, a source told the Daily Mail.

The family called 911 and NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene, as well as a hazmat team, the department’s Intelligence Bureau, Secret Service, the Department of Environmental Protection and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Vanessa, Haydon and one other person were taken to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center on Monday after coming into contact with the suspicious white powder.

A source in the NYPD said that the substance was “deemed to be non-hazardous,” but revealed that it was being lab-tested for “further analysis.” Following an investigation and tests, the substance was revealed to be cornstarch.

Following the incident, Trump Jr. tweeted to confirm that his wife is healthy and safe, and to condemn the vile actions of the anonymous sender.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” he wrote. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also addressed the incident in her press briefing on Monday, telling media, “I know the president spoke with her (Vanessa). Beyond that, at this point, it’s an ongoing and active investigation so I can’t comment any further.”

While the incident turned out to be a hoax, it resembled the frightening days after Sept. 11, 2001, when letters containing lethal anthrax spores were sent to the offices of several politicians and media outlets. Contact with the poisonous white powder resulted in five deaths.