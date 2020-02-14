Donald Trump Jr. Calls Jussie Smollett a ‘Decent Actor’ but ‘Terrible Writer’ Amid Revived Charges

Donald Trump Jr. has given his two cents on the Jussie Smollet matter. The former Empire star was brought up on six new charges of disorderly conduct on Tuesday, which related to him allegedly being the victim of an attack in early 2019. While there was some evidence that Smollet had arranged the attacks himself, hence the new charges, the son of the president seems to be convinced.

Speaking to TMZ, Trump Jr. said Smollet was a “decent actor” but a terrible writer, clearly implying that he had orchestrated the entire attack against him.

On Wednesday of this week, it was reported that Smollet had been indicted by a special prosecutor in Chicago and is due in court on Feb. 24.

The charges stem from Smollet telling Chicago police in January of last year that he had been attacked by two men while having racist and homophobic slurs spewed at him. Prosecutors had claimed that the actor had faked the attack as a means to help his career, claiming that he’d been in contact with his two alleged attackers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, who are of Nigerian descent. Both of them have claimed that Smollett had paid them to stage the attack, and when news got out it cost him his role on Empire as a result.

After Smollett was later arrested, he got handed a disorderly conduct charge for filing a false police report, although those charges were dropped in March without much comment. That is, except from Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanual, who angrily called the ruling “a whitewash of justice,” and “politically motivated.”

“From top to bottom, this is not on the level,” he added.

It was also reported by CBS News that Smollett agreed to let the city of Chicago keep his $10,000 in bail money.

The new charges were announced by a grand jury in Cook County, following a six-month investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb. His extensive investigation began looking into why the charges were dropped. The new indictment resulted from Webb’s work and was handed down by the special grand jury. Apparently Webb began his investigation from scratch and attempted to ignore the media circus surrounding Smollett in the wake of the attacks.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her handling of the case is also under investigation by Webb while she is currently seeking re-election in Cook County.