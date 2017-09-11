Dallas Cowboys Watch Party Turns Into Deadly Shooting

A group of Dallas Cowboys fans in Texas gathered on Sunday night to watch the NFL squad play the New York Giants, but the viewing party took a horrific turn when a shooter barged into the house and killed seven people.

Outside the Plano home where the watch party took place, the shooter was arguing with a woman. The man, who was later killed by police, allegedly went inside the home with an automatic weapon and began shooting, according to witnesses.

“I seen a man argue with a woman. They were standing outside and they’re arguing,” Crystal Sugg, a local resident told FOX 4.

“The woman was trying to go back in and as she was going back in the house, you seen the man pull out his gun and started just releasing,” she said. “He just started letting them go. It was an automatic. You could hear it go off multiple times, you could hear it just ring off.”

Crystal Sugg describes the altercation she saw between shooter & a woman before shooting started in Plano. pic.twitter.com/U9yqdkN2Kh — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) September 11, 2017

There were a number of people inside the home when the man opened fire around 8 p.m. A group of men who were at the residence before the shooting left to go to a bar, but said that there were still many others in the home.

A call was placed to 911, and a cop later “engaged the suspect.” The shooter was killed after reportedly taking aim at the law enforcement officer.

According to Plano police spokesman David Tilley, this was a crime different than what he has ever seen.

“I’ve been here all my life,” Tilley said while speaking with the Dallas Morning News. “I’ve never heard of anything like this.”

The witnesses at the scene reported hearing around 30 to 40 shots coming from the house. It’s unclear if this included the shots fired from the police officers.

“My neighbor had already heard the first couple of shots, and we came outside and next thing you know, all you heard was like, pop, pop, pop,” Steven Featherland said.

The police have not yet determined a motive for the crime.

“We’re trying to put all the puzzle pieces together,” Tilley said.