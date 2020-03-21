Coronavirus: What Was Mike Pence Holding up During the Pandemic Press Briefing?

The White House held yet another press conference on Saturday in order to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During the event, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, amongst members of their team and health officials, spoke to the press about various topics pertaining to this health crisis. Many viewers of the press conference particularly took notice of what Pence was holding up during it. But, what exactly was the vice president holding during the conference?

As many on Twitter noticed, Pence could be seen waving around a piece of paper at various times during the press conference. While it may not have been immediately clear what the document was, Pence was actually holding a paper that detailed the White House’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the coronavirus plan. They are currently 6 days into the plan, according to Newsy reporter Lauren Stephenson. The plan’s guidelines follow the CDC’s recommended guidelines and calls for Americans to avoid going out if sick and to try and implement social distancing and self-isolation measures at the moment.

During the press conference, Pence also addressed the fact that a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The vice president, who was standing close by the president and other health experts without any protective measures in place, said that both he and his wife, Karen Pence, would be getting tested for the illness as a result.

“Many of you may have been made aware that a member of my staff has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Pence said. “We learned of that late yesterday. I am pleased to report that he is doing well — he had mild, cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half, and has not been to the White House since Monday.”

“Neither the president nor I had direct contact with that staff person,” he continued. “We worked immediately with a White House physician and the CDC, we did all contact tracing, and while the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe that I was exposed, and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president and as leader of the coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon.”