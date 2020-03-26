Coronavirus Quarantine: Take Virtual Tours of the Vatican, the Louvre, and More

In an era where 7.5 billion people across the globe have been asked to self-isolate due to the coronavirus, new forms of entertainment have become a welcome commodity. Streaming has proved reliable, though services like Netflix have had to adjust their streaming quality in some countries to keep up with the demand. And the collective outrage behind Hulu or DirectTV going dark, however briefly, has revealed how on-edge some have been during the ordeal.

Luckily, a few outages aside, the internet as a whole has been reliable. Celebrities have flocked to social media in order to help connect with fans, offer pep-talks and otherwise encourage people to follow the recommended protocols for self-quarantining and social distancing. Albeit some more assertively than others. However, there is a potentially untapped resource for fighting the boredom: virtual tours of historic sites from every corner of the globe.

As Good Housekeeping noted, major attractions ranging from The Vatican to Walt Disney World to the San Diego Zoo are all offering a chance to take in their splendor from the comfort of your home. Here’s a look at just a few.

The Louvre

🏠 Profitez du #Louvre depuis chez vous ! Pendant cette période de fermeture, le musée reste accessible en ligne.

Fil à dérouler ! ⤵️ #LouvreChezVous #MuseumFromHome — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) March 17, 2020

One of the most-visited museums on the planet is currently offering three online tours of a trio of its current exhibits: Remains of the Louvre’s Moat, Exhibition: ‘The Advent of the Artist,’ and Egyptian Antiquities.

The Paris Catacombs

I would love to go vist the Paris Catacombs pic.twitter.com/rZSEzxVehg — 𝕭𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖞 𝕬𝖉𝖉𝖆𝖒𝖘 🕯 (@BillyAddams) March 24, 2020

After taking in The Louvre, head underground for a “virtual visit” of the skeleton-lined walls of the Paris catacombs.

The Vatican

This is a good time to get to know the Holy See’s art treasures better. Last week I tweeted about the Vatican Museums virtual tour. This week why not visit the Sistine Chapel digitally? https://t.co/Mcn30HJqia pic.twitter.com/8qUdVzFUKD — Sally Axworthy (@SallyAxworthy) March 23, 2020

The Vatican is offering digital sightseers the chance to check out seven of the site’s exhibits, including Sistine Chapel, Raphael’s Rooms and a 360-degree tour of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

NASA

Hello Earthlings 👋



With many of us indoors, let us be your window into the universe. So, what do YOU want to see?



We have podcasts, educational activities, do-it-yourself projects and more! Reply and let us know what you want to learn, see or do with #NASAatHome! pic.twitter.com/Ty8doC0jvQ — NASA (@NASA) March 25, 2020

On the scientific side, NASA has free online tours of Langley Research Center in Virginia as well as the Glenn Research Center in Ohio. After making the digital rounds there, there’s also the “augmented reality experiences” which is available on The Space Center Houston app.

The San Diego Zoo

Yes we cam! We got you covered in these crazy times. While we’re closed to the public, you can still get your stress-reducing animal fix via our live cams. Watch penguins, baboons, koalas, giraffes, elephants and more 👉 https://t.co/DputHsHt5n pic.twitter.com/sTYk0srM5v — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) March 17, 2020

Along with museums, the San Diego Zoo is offering up live animal cams, allowing virtual tourists a chance to switch between nearly a dozen different animals, from penguins to baboons to tigers — oh my.

National Aquarium

We may be closed to the public, but our exhibit livestreams are a great way to still experience the Aquarium from home!



You can stream live feeds of Blacktip Reef, Pacific Coral Reef and Jellies Invasion every day by checking out the link below. 🖥️🐠 pic.twitter.com/pmIzBWzDgw — National Aquarium (@NatlAquarium) March 16, 2020

The Baltimore-based National Aquarium is offering a multi-floor online walkthrough, showing off aquatic life from warm tropical waters all the way to the frozen tundra.

Walt Disney World

Needless to say, life is a little stressful right now…let’s take a virtual tour of some of the most relaxing places at Walt Disney World. — Theme Park Tourist (@ThemeParkNews) March 24, 2020

One of the world’s most-visited parks may be closed for the time being, but its virtual tours guide users through the Animal Kingdom, the Epcot Center along with full panoramic views of the Orlando, Florida landmark.