Coronavirus Quarantine: Take Virtual Tours of the Vatican, the Louvre, and More

In an era where 7.5 billion people across the globe have been asked to self-isolate due to the coronavirus, new forms of entertainment have become a welcome commodity. Streaming has proved reliable, though services like Netflix have had to adjust their streaming quality in some countries to keep up with the demand. And the collective outrage behind Hulu or DirectTV going dark, however briefly, has revealed how on-edge some have been during the ordeal.

Luckily, a few outages aside, the internet as a whole has been reliable. Celebrities have flocked to social media in order to help connect with fans, offer pep-talks and otherwise encourage people to follow the recommended protocols for self-quarantining and social distancing. Albeit some more assertively than others. However, there is a potentially untapped resource for fighting the boredom: virtual tours of historic sites from every corner of the globe.

As Good Housekeeping noted, major attractions ranging from The Vatican to Walt Disney World to the San Diego Zoo are all offering a chance to take in their splendor from the comfort of your home. Here’s a look at just a few.

The Louvre

One of the most-visited museums on the planet is currently offering three online tours of a trio of its current exhibits: Remains of the Louvre’s Moat, Exhibition: ‘The Advent of the Artist,’ and Egyptian Antiquities. 

The Paris Catacombs

After taking in The Louvre, head underground for a “virtual visit” of the skeleton-lined walls of the Paris catacombs. 

The Vatican

The Vatican is offering digital sightseers the chance to check out seven of the site’s exhibits, including Sistine Chapel, Raphael’s Rooms and a 360-degree tour of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel. 

NASA

On the scientific side, NASA has free online tours of Langley Research Center in Virginia as well as the Glenn Research Center in Ohio. After making the digital rounds there, there’s also the “augmented reality experiences” which is available on The Space Center Houston app.

The San Diego Zoo

Along with museums, the San Diego Zoo is offering up live animal cams, allowing virtual tourists a chance to switch between nearly a dozen different animals, from penguins to baboons to tigers — oh my. 

National Aquarium

The Baltimore-based National Aquarium is offering a multi-floor online walkthrough, showing off aquatic life from warm tropical waters all the way to the frozen tundra. 

Walt Disney World

One of the world’s most-visited parks may be closed for the time being, but its virtual tours guide users through the Animal Kingdom, the Epcot Center along with full panoramic views of the Orlando, Florida landmark. 

