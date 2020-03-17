Coronavirus National Emergency: Donald Trump Tries Calming Supply Line Fears as Stores Hit Hard by Shoppers

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has led many Americans to stock up on goods. Because of this, many stores across the country have been left without necessary supplies. Now, President Donald Trump has addressed this issue on Twitter by noting that he’s spoken to the American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives about meeting nationwide demands amidst this health crisis.

On Monday, Trump issued a couple of tweets about this matter. In one message, he urged Americans to “band together” and to support others by not hoarding food items and essentials. He ended the tweet by saying that the United States will be able to overcome this “challenge” together. In a separate tweet, he related that he had been in contact with the American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives in regards to making sure that grocery stores would remain open, with necessary goods, throughout this crisis.

“Yesterday I spoke with the great American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives. We are confident that supply will continue to meet demand nationwide,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “These beacons of our community will remain open for you, no matter what. We are working hard to remove any barriers to that effort!”

I ask all Americans to band together and support your neighbors by not hoarding unnecessary amounts of food and essentials. TOGETHER we will stay STRONG and overcome this challenge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

The president’s latest tweets come shortly after he held a press conference in order to address the coronavirus pandemic. During his press conference, Trump addressed social distancing and other health measures that people are currently doing in order to help combat the spread of the virus. It is unclear how long these efforts will be put in place, but he said during the conference that they could be in effect until July or August.

Trump also shared new guidelines for gatherings, saying that people should avoid those with 10 individuals or more. Additionally, he said that older individuals should stay home and should try to avoid others.

“It’s important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms. They can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm’s way,” he said.

According to Deadline, Trump shared that he had been in contact with one of his sons recently who asked him about how serious the situation is. The president reportedly told his son that “It’s bad,” and added that it is an “invisible enemy.”