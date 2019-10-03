Coca-Cola Energy Coming to the United States, and It Has a Lot of Caffeine

A new energy drink with a familiar label is coming to a store near you soon. Coca-Cola Energy will be available in the U.S. next year, attempting to revitalize the soda brand’s practical use.

Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and its other offshoots are no longer the standard when it comes to a midday caffeine boost, but that may soon change. The company has introduced Coca-Cola Energy in 25 other countries around the world, and now it will roll out in the U.S. starting in January 2020.

According to the announcement from the Coca-Cola Company, the new energy drink contains 114 milligrams of caffeine per can. That’s comparable to other energy drinks on the market, and far above the caffeine content of a normal Coke, which has about 34 mg in it.

Like other energy drinks, Coca-Cola Energy will have more energy-boosting ingredients on top of caffeine. The drink features B-vitamins and guarana extracts, both compounds associated with alertness and clear thinking.

Coca-Cola Energy comes in a slim can and will start with 12-oz. sizes. To start, it will be available in four flavors: regular cola, zero sugar cola, cherry, and zero sugar cherry. The company notes that the Coca-Cola Energy Cherry flavor is a U.S. exclusive, based on the success of Cherry Coke here in the country.

“The brand has a cult-like following here,” the announcement notes. “Since our ambition is to bring Coke drinkers into the energy category, what better way to do so than with an extended Coca-Cola Energy range built on the great taste credentials of a flavor people recognize, trust and love.”

The company also hopes that the zero sugar, zero calorie options will appeal to modern consumers, who are more concerned with cutting carbs than ever. In contrast, it notes that today’s consumers demand more caffeine than ever, due to the changing gig economy where people “work” more than ever.

Coca-Cola Energy has done well in the countries where it is already available, although it is not a universal hit. According to a report by Delish, fans report that it basically tastes just like a regular Coke, though the added caffeine gives it a noticeable kick.

However, critics have said that the drink has a “chemical-like taste” and lacks classic flavor of regular coke. Meanwhile, some health advocates are criticizing the company for using its flagship brand to promote yet another drink with such a high caffeine content.

Coca-Cola Energy will hit shelves in the U.S. in January 2020.