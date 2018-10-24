CNN Evacuated in New York Over Reports of Suspicious Devices

CNN’s offices in the Time Warner Center in New York City were evacuated on Wednesday morning after receiving a suspicious package.

Explosives have turned up in the mailboxes of the Clinton, Obama and Soros families this week. On Wednesday, the hazard spread to the media as well, when a suspicious package was sent to CNN. The New York office was evacuated as a precaution while the police and explosive experts moved in to investigate the area. The package reportedly contained a “mysterious device,” which caused an uproar in light of the other recent bombing attempts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CNN reported that police arrived on the scene with a special “containment device,” which the bomb disposal unit hoped to use to transport the package. Experts intended to gather clues from the package, which they hoped would prove whether or not the packages were coming from a single source.



The Time Warner Center was evacuated immediately, and many other buildings on the same city block were as well. Patrons of hotels and businesses along that stretch of 58th Street were reportedly told they could not return inside once they had left. The New York Police Department has blocked off several streets and areas, and some sources said that they were on the lookout for remote detonation devices.

The package discovered was reportedly wrapped in manila paper, and contained what was described as a device made up of pipe-like objects. Reporters speculated that it could either have been an explosive or a projectile of some kind. It is believed that a CNN employee called authorities as soon as they opened the package, immediately recognizing it as dangerous.

The same was true of the package found in the mailbox of a Soros residence on Monday. An employee of either Soros or one of his companies left the package in a wooded area a safe distance from the house until police could get there.

Another explosive device was found near the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday morning, and a third was intercepted by Secret Service on its way to the home of former President Obama. These reportedly all shared a common return address, which authorities have not released yet, as this is an ongoing investigation. However, a source told CNN that it is the mailing address of a “prominent former Democratic Party official.”

The White House issued a statement condemning the attacks on Wednesday morning.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” it read. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”