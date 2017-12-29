The News Becomes the News as Cleveland TV Crew Robbed at Gunpoint

A news crew in Cleveland reporting on a case found themselves making news after they were robbed at gunpoint.

On Thursday, a reporter and photographer for WOIO Channel 19, a local news station in Cleveland, Ohio, were robbed at gun point while reporting on an unrelated case, CBS News reports.

The three offenders, who have not yet been identified, are believed to have been juveniles.

The victims didn’t suffer any injuries, but the robbers did take their cellphones and cash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This isn’t the first time that a news crew found themselves becoming the news. In 2015, a San Francisco news reporter was robbed live on air while covering a murder. The criminal later struck another reporter covering the same crime.