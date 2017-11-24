Charles Manson’s Will Reveals One Person Who Will Get Everything

Charles Manson has reportedly left his entire estate to a pen pal, TMZ reports.

The cult leader died on Nov. 19, and a will reportedly drafted by Manson in 2002 leaves all of his personal belongings, including cash, image rights and clothing to the pen pal, who asked to remain anonymous.

Manson specifically disinherited his known children, ex-wives, in-laws, lawyers, friends, prisoners, inmates, cops, guards and the State of California. The will, which was typed but includes handwriting, also includes a note from Manson that reads, “I’m not in the best spot to rest in peace,” along with his signature. The witness signature reportedly belongs to a fellow inmate.

The pen pal began writing Manson in the ’90s and the two exchanged letters and phone calls for two decades, with the man even visiting Manson in prison on occasion. The pen pal said that he first wrote Manson over 50 letters without receiving a reply before the criminal eventually answered him in 1997.

The pen pal met Manson in prison for the first time in 2002, which was the same year Manson drafted his will. He says he received his last phone call from Manson on Oct. 21 of this year. Manson was serving a life sentence at California State Prison in Corcoran for his role in a series of 1969 murders.

Along with his belongings, Manson also left his “exclusive music catalog” to the pen pal. Manson wrote songs and had a track reworked and recorded by the Beach Boys. The criminal’s first album was released in 1970.

TMZ adds that the pen pal said he would claim Manson’s body, but must do so within 10 days of his death or the prison will cremate him.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Ochs Archives