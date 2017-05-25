Burger King Gets Taken To Court For Handing Out Flyers At Concentration Camp

In a move that is surprising quite a lot of people, Burger King is being taken to court for passing out restaurant flyers at a concentration camp in Germany.

Dr. Gabriele Hammermann is the head of the memorial site at Dachau. She spoke with journalists and revealed that despite requests made to the restaurant to halt what they were doing, employees wearing Burger King uniforms have continued to flyer the cars in their park.

She went on to say that the practice was “disrespectful,” and added, “For many, Dachau is not just a memorial but a cemetery.”

The doctor attempted to reach out to the local store responsible, run by a gentleman named Ronny Otto, but Otto refused to cooperate.

Eventually, the memorial staff took their issue to the corporate offices of Burger King Germany.

That did not seem to work either, as the problem persisted and a representative from Burger King Germany assured they “repeatedly asked [Mr Otto] to reach an out-of-court agreement with the concentration camp memorial.”

Finally, Dachau filed a lawsuit against Otto and the Burger King store, to which the corporate rep stated they “very much regret that it has come to today’s Court of Justice session.”

It turns out that this actually isn’t the first time this has happened to Dachau, either.

They previously had issues with McDonald’s employees doing the same thing, but that situation was resolved with much more civility.

When notified, the McDonald’s manager apologized and wrote an extensive note to express his remorse for what happened.

Dr. Hammermann said that she and the rest of the staff at Dachau “assumed that Burger King would do the same and stop flyering, but they never did stop.”

[H/T: The Local]