Photos Reveal How Brutally Beaten Man Was After Opening Door to Woman Screaming for Help

An Oregon man was brutally attacked in his own home after opening the door for a woman screaming for help.

Josh Morrison, 45, of Portland, Oregon was left with a concussion, lacerations to his face and head, and other injuries to his face, neck, and body after he was brutally attacked by three individuals inside of his home on March 11, Fox 12 Oregon reports.

According to Morrison, he was getting ready to fire up his grill when he heard a loud knock on his front door followed by a woman’s voice begging him to help her. After opening the door to help, the woman “charged into him, striking him repeatedly in the face.” Two men also rushed into the home and began beating him.

“They just all three of them started attacking me,” Morrison said. “They’d work on my face while they held my wrist. I thought I was actually going to die. I was telling myself in my mind, I’m going to die now, this is it – just keep fighting, just keep fighting.”

The intruders managed to subdue Morrison by hog-tying his wrists and then began demanding to know where his money was hidden. According to a GoFundMe account set up for Morrison, the intruders threatened that Watson, his 15-year-old cat, would be killed if Morrison didn’t reveal where his money was hidden. They then proceeded to threaten to kill Morrison, putting a shotgun to his head. When he refused to give up his money, they began striking him in the head with the butt of the shotgun.

“As they were hitting me with the shotgun, I could hear bones crushing and I literally thought I was going to die.”

Portland police responded to his home and found Morrison outside. The intruders had fled the scene with Morrison’s savings.

Morrison was rushed to the hospital, where he had to undergo surgery to save his left eye, which had to be reconstructed and supported with a titanium plate.

Watson was found days later with a broken shoulder, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and have yet to release suspect descriptions.