Bonnaroo Attendee Dies in Campground Area

A Bonnaroo attendee was reportedly found dead in a campground area, and police are currently investigating the case.

According to WKRN, the unidentified body was found sometime before 11 a.m. ET, but the gender of the person was not immediately made available.

The Tennessean added that Coffee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lucky Knott explained that, while the cause of death is being investigated, foul play does appear to be involved.

Additionally, the outlet noted that, as of now, this is the only fatality reported at the music festival this year.

This is not the first time someone has been found dead at the Manchester, Tennessee music festival, as it has happened multiple times throughout the events history.

The first was back in 2009, when a cleaning crew discovered the body of a man in his 20s one day after the festival had ended. At the time, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office speculated that the death was likely due to drug use or a pre-existing medical issue, as was reported by Rolling Stone.

A 24-year-old man named Christopher William Yoder died at the festival two years later— in 2011— as did a 32-year-old woman named Beth Myers, according to NME.

While not technically at Bonnaroo, in 2013 a 10-car-pile-up caused the deaths of two Bonnaroo goers, as well as injury to five others, all of whom were on their way to the event.

In 2015, a 47-year-old man passed away at Bonnaroo after suffering with a heart condition. “Those who were with him informed our medical team that he was suffering from a pre-existing cardiac condition and, unfortunately, we understand that he has died,” said Carl Monzo, director of emergency services for Bonnaroo at the time.

“The safety and security of our patrons are our top priority, and our medical staff responded flawlessly,” he reportedly added, according to Uproxx. “Our sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

The very next year, in 2016, a 22-year-old man named Casey Young was making an attempt to cross I-24, the busy interstate highway near the event grounds, when he was hit by a Jeep Cherokee.

Interestingly, there were no deaths reported at Bonnaroo in 2017, and the festival even had its lowest amount of medical issues in its 16-year history.

“We treated fewer people than last year, and that’s always good news,” Carl Bonzo told the Tennessean.

In addition to the deceased attendee, it has been reported that Bonnaroo 2018 staff have seen a number of incidents involving concert-goers suffering from heat-related issues. They are urging everyone to remain hydrated and to wear hats.