Black Friday 2020: People Still Line up For Deals Despite Coronavirus Pandemic Precautions

Although Americans traveled for Thanksgiving Day, the majority of reports around the country show a more subdued Black Friday than past years due to the pandemic. There have been reports of Americans lining up for new video game systems, but some stores are seeing zero lines as Americans would rather shop online. Some Twitter users shared shocking photos showing empty malls and no lines in front of stores, a stark difference from just one year ago.

Shopping online was already on the rise before the pandemic, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans to shop online instead of in stores. Many retailers also chose to stay closed on Thanksgiving after years of stores opening earlier and earlier for doorbuster deals. "This is really happening ... there are not huge lines wrapped around buildings. Consumers have adapted very quickly," Coresight Research founder Deborah Weinswig told CNBC. "I took a video in Bed Bath & Beyond, and there’s nobody in the whole store. Walmart had no holiday decor, no Christmas music ... you wouldn’t have known it was Black Friday."

In Chicago, there were only a few cars outside a Best Buy store near the Ford City Mall and just a few customers picking up electronics curbside, reports the Chicago Tribune. One customer, Maria Lopez, described the scene as "sad" compared to past years. "I’ve been out since 6 a.m. and there were no long lines," he told the Tribune. "It’s definitely not the same like years prior."