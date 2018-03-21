Austin Bomber Used ‘Kelly Killmore’ Alias to Ship Packages

Mark Anthony Conditt, the man suspected for a series of bombings in the Austin, Texas area, used the pseudonym “Kelly Killmore” to send explosives through the mail according to a report by ABC News.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Kelly Killmore was the name on two packages sent through FedEx at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, which were found to contain bombs. Reporters also obtained photos from a security camera that show Conditt in a wig and a hat, wearing light-colored gloves as he drops the boxes off at a FedEx location.

The two packages were processed through the shipping company’s system, and one later exploded on a conveyor belt at the facility in Schertz, Texas. The accidental detonation led to a huge break in the case, which had terrorized the community for 19 days.

An hour after the packages were sent, another of Conditt’s bombs injured two men who triggered a trip wire the 24-year-old had allegedly placed.

Conditt reportedly took his own life in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when he detonated an explosive inside of his car with him during a police chase. The SWAT team was finally closing in on Conditt after he had taken two lives and injured two others within three weeks.

The case received attention from bomb technicians at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — the ATF — who were piecing together evidence from the four separate explosions around the city. Forensic evidence and laboratory analysis led the investigative team to develop a list of items that were used to build the bombs, and law enforcement officers say they then began tracking the purchase of those items.

“We try to identify all the components and we break it down to where the components are sold and who would have bought those and if they bought multiple components,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski told ABC News. “Eventually you get to suspects and tie them into other areas. The vehicle and the area, what stores they were at, was there videotape.”

Conditt’s family released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, expressing their incredulity at the crimes.

“We are devastated and broken at the news that our family member could be involved in such an awful way…Our prayers are for those families who have lost loved ones…and for the soul of our Mark,” it read.

“Our family is a normal family in every way. We love, and we pray and, we try to inspire and serve others,” the family said via their statement. “We are grieving, and we are in shock. Please respect our privacy as we deal with this terrible, terrible knowledge and try to support each other at this time.”