Audio Released of Las Vegas Security Guard Reporting ‘Shots Fired’

Following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, ABC News has now exclusively released an audio clip of security officer Jesus Campos reporting “shots fired.”

Holed up in his room on the 32nd floor, domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock was found by hotel security guard Jesus Campos.

Unarmed when he was outside of Paddock’s room at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Campos managed to report the exact location of Paddock’s suite to security and was shot in the leg in the process.

In the short, raw clip obtained by ABC News, Campos is heard saying, “Hey, there are shots fired,” and then giving the floor and room number.

ABC News obtained the audio clip from MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel, though MGM “did not provide the precise time the call was made.”

On the evening of Oct. 1, 64-year-old Paddock opened fire on Route 91 Harvest festival concertgoers from his hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

In addition to killing 58 people and injuring 500 more, Paddock took his own life during exchanged gunfire with authorities.