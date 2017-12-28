Veteran Atlanta News Anchor Amanda Davis Dies

A longtime Atlanta news anchor died Wednesday after suffering a massive spontaneous stroke.

Amanda Davis, 62, passed away late Tuesday night after suffering a massive stroke at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Adweek reports. Davis was reportedly awaiting a flight to Texas to attend her father’s funeral.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davis was a longtime Atlanta news anchor, having spent 26 years at WAGA FOX5 before moving to CBS46 as a morning news anchor, where she had been working for the past year. The station was the first to break the news of her death, reporting it during their 9:30 newscast and then interrupting a news special already in progress at 10:38.

CBS46 also took to Instagram shortly after Davis’ death to express their condolences.

“Our hearts are broken. Emmy Award winning journalist and morning anchor woman, Amanda Davis, has passed away at the age of 62 — after suffering from a massive stroke. She was surrounded by friends and family and will be truly missed by the CBS46 family,” the station captioned the photo of Davis.

Davis leaves behind a daughter.